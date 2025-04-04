Sign up
Music Day 4: Poetry Friday
When music sounds, gone is the earth I know,
And all her lovely things even lovelier grow;
Her flowers in vision flame, her forest trees
Lift burdened branches, stilled with ecstasies.
When music sounds, out of the water rise
Naiads whose beauty dims my waking eyes,
Rapt in strange dreams burns each enchanted face,
With solemn echoing stirs their dwelling-place.
When music sounds, all that I was I am
Ere to this haunt of brooding dust I came;
And from Time's woods break into distant song
The swift-winged hours, as I hasten along.
By Walter de la Mare
Extras: shrub in sun
Maggiemae
ace
Haven't heard or read any poems from him for ages. You have managed to get the right sort of expression! Inward thinking.
April 4th, 2025
Diana
ace
This is so beautiful, what a wonderful capture and poem.
April 4th, 2025
Andrew-Bede Allsop
ace
Clever, beautiful photograph that fits the poem well. The second verse's "Rapt in strange dreams burns each enchanted face" — gorgeous.
April 4th, 2025
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
@allsop
I love this poem, it is so rich in image, so evocative.
April 4th, 2025
Susan Wakely
ace
So cleverly done and so well matched to the poem.
April 4th, 2025
