Music Day 4: Poetry Friday

When music sounds, gone is the earth I know,And all her lovely things even lovelier grow;Her flowers in vision flame, her forest treesLift burdened branches, stilled with ecstasies.When music sounds, out of the water riseNaiads whose beauty dims my waking eyes,Rapt in strange dreams burns each enchanted face,With solemn echoing stirs their dwelling-place.When music sounds, all that I was I amEre to this haunt of brooding dust I came;And from Time's woods break into distant songThe swift-winged hours, as I hasten along.By Walter de la Mare