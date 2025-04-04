Previous
Music Day 4: Poetry Friday by casablanca
94 / 365

Music Day 4: Poetry Friday

When music sounds, gone is the earth I know,
And all her lovely things even lovelier grow;
Her flowers in vision flame, her forest trees
Lift burdened branches, stilled with ecstasies.

When music sounds, out of the water rise
Naiads whose beauty dims my waking eyes,
Rapt in strange dreams burns each enchanted face,
With solemn echoing stirs their dwelling-place.

When music sounds, all that I was I am
Ere to this haunt of brooding dust I came;
And from Time's woods break into distant song
The swift-winged hours, as I hasten along.

By Walter de la Mare

Extras: shrub in sun https://365project.org/casablanca/boy-toys/2025-04-04
4th April 2025 4th Apr 25

Casablanca 🇬🇧

ace
@casablanca
On 1st January 2025, my 9th year began! My love of photography comes from my Dad, who is a fabulous photographer and I have loved...
25% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Maggiemae ace
Haven't heard or read any poems from him for ages. You have managed to get the right sort of expression! Inward thinking.
April 4th, 2025  
Diana ace
This is so beautiful, what a wonderful capture and poem.
April 4th, 2025  
Andrew-Bede Allsop ace
Clever, beautiful photograph that fits the poem well. The second verse's "Rapt in strange dreams burns each enchanted face" — gorgeous.
April 4th, 2025  
Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
@allsop I love this poem, it is so rich in image, so evocative.
April 4th, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
So cleverly done and so well matched to the poem.
April 4th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact