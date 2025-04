This was my first recorder book in my infants school. This excellent tutor was first published in 1956, but you can see by the pricing that this edition was from likely 1969 or 1970 as it has the combined pricing on in anticipation of when the UK went decimal on 15th February 1971. I still miss shillings, sixpences and thruppenny bits! And I still play the recorder now and then too just for fun. I still have my original wooden one from 1969.Extras: daisies https://365project.org/casablanca/boy-toys/2025-04-05