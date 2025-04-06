Music Day 6

Having discovered that the Recorder is not an instrument everyone is familiar with, this is mine. We bought it at a local music shop when I was 5 years old and needed it for school. My name tag that my mother wrote and sellotaped on to the wood below the mouthpiece has only just fallen off! Not bad for over 55 years, eh? It is not the same as a flutophone such as commonly found in USA.
Recorders don't have to be an instrument of torture any more than any other instrument. Anything can be played badly or well and I still love playing and listening to the sound of a well played recorder. They come in varying sizes with differing depths of note range, but this is the classic descant most children of my age began with in Infant School. I still prefer the older wooden instruments to the more modern plastic ones.
Have a listen to this beautiful recording of the students of the Conservatoire in The Hague and you will hear how amazing the instruments can be. It starts mystical and quietly and then becomes very lively. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=J_DeQbGLYNQ