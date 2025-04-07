Music Day 7

Back in the mists of 1975, we did a production of the very tongue in cheek HMS Pinafore at school. My brother had a role as one of the sailors and I was in the chorus as a "sister, cousin and aunt" as a young 11 year old. The yellow libretto on the left was his, the score on the right was mine.



I still love this particular Gilbert & Sullivan and recently turned on the TV channel Sky Arts and watched the delightful version by the ENO starring the comedian Les Dennis as Sir Joseph Porter KCB. Brought back a lot of fun memories. Amazing how you remember all the lyrics from something you learned so young!