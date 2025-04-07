Previous
Music Day 7
Music Day 7

Back in the mists of 1975, we did a production of the very tongue in cheek HMS Pinafore at school. My brother had a role as one of the sailors and I was in the chorus as a "sister, cousin and aunt" as a young 11 year old. The yellow libretto on the left was his, the score on the right was mine.

I still love this particular Gilbert & Sullivan and recently turned on the TV channel Sky Arts and watched the delightful version by the ENO starring the comedian Les Dennis as Sir Joseph Porter KCB. Brought back a lot of fun memories. Amazing how you remember all the lyrics from something you learned so young!
7th April 2025

Casablanca

Andrew-Bede Allsop
I do like G&S and what lovely mementos these are.
April 7th, 2025  
Beryl Lloyd
Great memory for you ! School productions were such fun - as a member of staff I was always towed in as one of the make up artists !! Such fun for all pupils and staff participating in the production ! fav
April 7th, 2025  
