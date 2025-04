Music Day 8

Just for a fun a wee bit of nostalgia. An old film print of me playing the flute at a rehearsal for a gig with a band in a pub in either Dawlish or Weymouth around 1983, aged around 19. I was never much cop on the flute. To get a good embouchure (lip shape) for the flute, you can't smile. I almost always smile when I am playing music so it wasn't my best instrument LOL!