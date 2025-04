Bongos are an Afro-Cuban instrument and are a pairing of one larger and one smaller drum joined by a bridge in the centre. This pair belonged to my son but I have often played them too. The smaller is 6" across and the larger 7" and the differing sizes create different note pitches. You play them using fingers or the hand, different areas of the hand creating differing sounds. Fun things to mess around with.If you are not sure what they sound like, this guy plays some basic rhythms and gives you a bit of info and basic playing techniques. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zPgl8l7sjnw