Music Day 11 and Poetry Friday: "Everyone Sang." by casablanca
Music Day 11 and Poetry Friday: "Everyone Sang."

I realise I have very few photos of me performing, despite having done it for most of my life. This is another old one from the early 1980's singing in a pub gig in the West Country in England.

Always enjoyed harmony work with this lovely lady, a friend since our early teens and one of my son's godmothers all these years on.

So for poetry Friday, here is Siegfried Sassoon's lovely 1919 poem "Everyone Sang."

Everyone suddenly burst out singing;
And I was filled with such delight
As prisoned birds must find in freedom,
Winging wildly across the white
Orchards and dark-green fields; on – on – and out of sight.

Everone’s voice was suddenly lifted;
And beauty came like the setting sun;
My heart was shaken with tears; and horror
Drifted away……O, but Everyone
Was a bird; and the song was wordless; the singing will never be done.

By Siegfried Sassoon
Casablanca 🇬🇧

Beverley ace
Fabulous photo lovely memories to be treasured. Beautiful poetry for Friday too 😄
April 11th, 2025  
