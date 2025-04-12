Music Day 12

This is my son's ukelele. We bought it for him for his 2nd birthday as he kept trying to play my Fender bass and it was a tad heavy for him! I like playing it too. Lightweight and fun for a Summer evening.
In a bit of fun here, my son appeared on the ITV Weather Report last night as they filmed it where he works. Lovely view of him meandering on the lake in the Safety Boat! Great fun. Autographs available LOL
I used to often listen to his music. Dreamy and sad.
How lovely to see your son on the weather report… very cool.
Beautiful photo… Very lovely for a new Saturday morning… just what I needed.