Music Day 12

This is my son's ukelele. We bought it for him for his 2nd birthday as he kept trying to play my Fender bass and it was a tad heavy for him! I like playing it too. Lightweight and fun for a Summer evening.The classic performance many people remember is the late mellow and beautiful voiced Iz and his "Over the Rainbow." Link here if you fancy a chill. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=V1bFr2SWP1I In a bit of fun here, my son appeared on the ITV Weather Report last night as they filmed it where he works. Lovely view of him meandering on the lake in the Safety Boat! Great fun. Autographs available LOL