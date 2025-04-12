Previous
Music Day 12 by casablanca
102 / 365

Music Day 12

This is my son's ukelele. We bought it for him for his 2nd birthday as he kept trying to play my Fender bass and it was a tad heavy for him! I like playing it too. Lightweight and fun for a Summer evening.

The classic performance many people remember is the late mellow and beautiful voiced Iz and his "Over the Rainbow." Link here if you fancy a chill. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=V1bFr2SWP1I

In a bit of fun here, my son appeared on the ITV Weather Report last night as they filmed it where he works. Lovely view of him meandering on the lake in the Safety Boat! Great fun. Autographs available LOL
12th April 2025 12th Apr 25

Casablanca 🇬🇧

On 1st January 2025, my 9th year began! My love of photography comes from my Dad, who is a fabulous photographer and I have loved...
Issi Bannerman ace
Aw, his 2nd birthday! How sweet. Nice image.
April 12th, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
A great gift and fun instrument. Hubby has one.
April 12th, 2025  
Boxplayer ace
One of my least favourite instruments haha though I have to say I love how it's got lots of people into music!
April 12th, 2025  
Diana ace
Such a fabulous colourful shot and lovely vibe.
April 12th, 2025  
Hazel ace
A ukelele for one's second birthday sounds great!!
April 12th, 2025  
Beverley ace
Beautiful Izz … lovely to revisit and listen just now… just beautiful.
I used to often listen to his music. Dreamy and sad.

How lovely to see your son on the weather report… very cool.
Beautiful photo… Very lovely for a new Saturday morning… just what I needed.
April 12th, 2025  
Rob Z ace
Lol - how wonderful that you have so much music in your life. Being tone deaf I can only envy you....
April 12th, 2025  
