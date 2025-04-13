Music Day 13: Lacrimosa

Lacrimosa means weeping and this section is part of the Mozart Requiem. I post it today with this poem because yesterday I had news several hours apart of the sudden loss of two different friends. Both of them were wonderful, gifted, gentle, kind and witty people and I deeply ache for the grief, shock and sadness their dear loved ones are walking through now. 💔💔
When great trees fall,
rocks on distant hills shudder,
lions hunker down
in tall grasses,
and even elephants
lumber after safety.
When great trees fall
in forests,
small things recoil into silence,
their senses
eroded beyond fear.
When great souls die,
the air around us becomes
light, rare, sterile.
We breathe, briefly.
Our eyes, briefly,
see with
a hurtful clarity.
Our memory, suddenly sharpened,
examines,
gnaws on kind words
unsaid,
promised walks
never taken.
Great souls die and
our reality, bound to
them, takes leave of us.
Our souls,
dependent upon their
nurture,
now shrink, wizened.
Our minds, formed
and informed by their
radiance,
fall away.
We are not so much maddened
as reduced to the unutterable ignorance
of dark, cold
caves.
And when great souls die,
after a period peace blooms,
slowly and always
irregularly. Spaces fill
with a kind of
soothing electric vibration.
Our senses, restored, never
to be the same, whisper to us.
They existed. They existed.
We can be. Be and be
better. For they existed.
Such a wonderful narrative and tribute to them. I hope their partners find solace in the rest of the family. A wonderful poem that goes straight to the heart. Sending love, hugs and positive energy your way xx