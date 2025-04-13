Previous
Music Day 13: Lacrimosa by casablanca
Music Day 13: Lacrimosa

Lacrimosa means weeping and this section is part of the Mozart Requiem. I post it today with this poem because yesterday I had news several hours apart of the sudden loss of two different friends. Both of them were wonderful, gifted, gentle, kind and witty people and I deeply ache for the grief, shock and sadness their dear loved ones are walking through now. 💔💔

When great trees fall,
rocks on distant hills shudder,
lions hunker down
in tall grasses,
and even elephants
lumber after safety.

When great trees fall
in forests,
small things recoil into silence,
their senses
eroded beyond fear.

When great souls die,
the air around us becomes
light, rare, sterile.
We breathe, briefly.
Our eyes, briefly,
see with
a hurtful clarity.
Our memory, suddenly sharpened,
examines,
gnaws on kind words
unsaid,
promised walks
never taken.

Great souls die and
our reality, bound to
them, takes leave of us.
Our souls,
dependent upon their
nurture,
now shrink, wizened.
Our minds, formed
and informed by their
radiance,
fall away.
We are not so much maddened
as reduced to the unutterable ignorance
of dark, cold
caves.

And when great souls die,
after a period peace blooms,
slowly and always
irregularly. Spaces fill
with a kind of
soothing electric vibration.
Our senses, restored, never
to be the same, whisper to us.
They existed. They existed.
We can be. Be and be
better. For they existed.

Maya Angelou
Diana ace
Oh how sad Casa, I feel your pain as I am going through something similar with my dearest friend. She does not have long to live and I am trying to spend as much time as possible with her.

Such a wonderful narrative and tribute to them. I hope their partners find solace in the rest of the family. A wonderful poem that goes straight to the heart. Sending love, hugs and positive energy your way xx
April 13th, 2025  
Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
@ludwigsdiana Biggest love to you, dear one. I am sure your friend appreciates your kind company and affection. My love to you as the next few days and weeks come.
April 13th, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
A fitting piece at this sad time.
April 13th, 2025  
Andrew-Bede Allsop ace
So sad at your loss, love and prayers.
April 13th, 2025  
Wylie ace
So sad to hear of your terrible loss.
April 13th, 2025  
Hazel ace
I can identify and empathize with your grief.............
April 13th, 2025  
Beryl Lloyd ace
My heartfelt sympathy in your loss and grief , A wonderful narrative and poem - so fitting at this sad time !
April 13th, 2025  
Kathy A ace
Goodness me, you are certainly going through a tough time lately. Thinking you my friend xx
April 13th, 2025  
Janice (chikadnz) ace
So sorry to hear of yet more loss! A fitting poem and piece of music.
April 13th, 2025  
