Music Day 14 by casablanca
104 / 365

Music Day 14

A small part of my sheet music shelves. Lots of these I have owned for many decades. Something I used to save up for with my pocket money as a child.

When I was 11 and our school form room had a piano in it, the other kids in the class used to ask me to play songs that were in the charts. I couldn't without the music, so I spent the entire following Summer holiday with my cassette recorder on top of my piano at home teaching myself to play by ear.

I would play for around 6 or 7 hours a day. By the time I returned in September, I could play anything they asked for, with or without the music. My confidence was always very low at school. This gave me something I felt like I could do.
14th April 2025 14th Apr 25

Casablanca 🇬🇧

On 1st January 2025, my 9th year began! My love of photography comes from my Dad, who is a fabulous photographer and I have loved...
Issi Bannerman ace
What a lovely image and story. Heart warming.
April 14th, 2025  
Beverley ace
Wonderful determination and passion. Lovely and a super shot of your music…
April 14th, 2025  
Diana ace
Same as Issi, a wonderful heartwarming story.
April 14th, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
6-7 hours a day. That was a big commitment.
April 14th, 2025  
Beryl Lloyd ace
What a heart-warming story , showing your love of music, determination and a help to boost your confidence amongst your school piers !
April 14th, 2025  
Babs ace
Six or seven hours a day, your fingers must have been almost raw.
April 14th, 2025  
