Music Day 14

A small part of my sheet music shelves. Lots of these I have owned for many decades. Something I used to save up for with my pocket money as a child.



When I was 11 and our school form room had a piano in it, the other kids in the class used to ask me to play songs that were in the charts. I couldn't without the music, so I spent the entire following Summer holiday with my cassette recorder on top of my piano at home teaching myself to play by ear.



I would play for around 6 or 7 hours a day. By the time I returned in September, I could play anything they asked for, with or without the music. My confidence was always very low at school. This gave me something I felt like I could do.