Music Day 15

Just for fun, the first single I ever bought. I saved up with my pocket money, I was 9 years old and it was Alvin Stardust singing "My Coo Ca Choo" in 1973.I still have most of my vinyl records. 3 carry cases from my youth (two of mine and one of my husband's) stuffed full of the nostalgia of the 70's. This is Alvin Stardust in action!