Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
105 / 365
Music Day 15
Just for fun, the first single I ever bought. I saved up with my pocket money, I was 9 years old and it was Alvin Stardust singing "My Coo Ca Choo" in 1973.
I still have most of my vinyl records. 3 carry cases from my youth (two of mine and one of my husband's) stuffed full of the nostalgia of the 70's. This is Alvin Stardust in action!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zxbSof1ykEc
15th April 2025
15th Apr 25
3
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
@casablanca
On 1st January 2025, my 9th year began! My love of photography comes from my Dad, who is a fabulous photographer and I have loved...
3130
photos
164
followers
85
following
28% complete
View this month »
98
99
100
101
102
103
104
105
Latest from all albums
99
49
100
101
102
103
104
105
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
3
Album
2025
Camera
NIKON D3500
Taken
15th April 2025 7:01am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
30-shots2025
Annie D
ace
So cool :)
April 15th, 2025
Susan Wakely
ace
I was into Motown at this time or my senses were being battered by heavy rock at college so Alvin passed my by but remember him all the same.
April 15th, 2025
Diana
ace
What a great blast from the past! I suddenly feel very old as I have already been married for four years Casa ;-)
April 15th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close