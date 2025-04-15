Previous
Music Day 15 by casablanca
105 / 365

Music Day 15

Just for fun, the first single I ever bought. I saved up with my pocket money, I was 9 years old and it was Alvin Stardust singing "My Coo Ca Choo" in 1973.

I still have most of my vinyl records. 3 carry cases from my youth (two of mine and one of my husband's) stuffed full of the nostalgia of the 70's. This is Alvin Stardust in action!

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zxbSof1ykEc
15th April 2025 15th Apr 25

Casablanca 🇬🇧

Photo Details

Annie D ace
So cool :)
April 15th, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
I was into Motown at this time or my senses were being battered by heavy rock at college so Alvin passed my by but remember him all the same.
April 15th, 2025  
Diana ace
What a great blast from the past! I suddenly feel very old as I have already been married for four years Casa ;-)
April 15th, 2025  
