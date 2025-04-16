Previous
Music Day 16 by casablanca
Music Day 16

After yesterday's first single, this is the first LP I ever bought with my own pocket money. MFP albums were very reasonably priced at £1.20 back in the 70's and they had some great collections.

Songs on this one by Chuck Berry, David Cassidy, Royal Scots Dragoon Guards, Marc Bolan & T-Rex, Don McClean, The New Seekers, Slade, Donny Osmond, Gilbert O'Sullivan, Michael Jackson, Hot Butter and Nilsson.

Just for fun, have a proper 70's Glam-Rock blast of Slade singing "Mama Weer All Crazee Now." I absolutely loved them!

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eEv6jy_7PQQ
16th April 2025 16th Apr 25

Casablanca 🇬🇧

Issi Bannerman ace
EXCELLENT! I'm afraid I was just too busy loving Donny to think about Slade in those days! Ha ha!
April 16th, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
There is a real mix of tunes.
April 16th, 2025  
Beverley ace
I loved them all… David Cassidy & Donny Osmond were my favs…
Fabulous way to begin my day… happy musical memories .
Thank you 🤗🎶
April 16th, 2025  
Diana ace
A great LP with some wonderful favourites on it!
April 16th, 2025  
Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
@jamibann I adored Donny! His poster was on my bedroom wall..... alongside David Cassidy, Bon Scott from AC/DC and the amazing Marc Bolan! I think I must always have had eclectic musical tastes!
April 16th, 2025  
Annie D ace
Great album - I remember all of them
April 16th, 2025  
Kathy A ace
Slade was the first concert I ever went to in 1973
April 16th, 2025  
Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
@kjarn How utterly fantastic! Noddy Holder is still a legend!
April 16th, 2025  
Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
And just for fun....Chuck Berry with My Ding a Ling.
Hilarious! https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UaEC-lWSlmI
April 16th, 2025  
