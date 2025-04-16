Music Day 16

After yesterday's first single, this is the first LP I ever bought with my own pocket money. MFP albums were very reasonably priced at £1.20 back in the 70's and they had some great collections.Songs on this one by Chuck Berry, David Cassidy, Royal Scots Dragoon Guards, Marc Bolan & T-Rex, Don McClean, The New Seekers, Slade, Donny Osmond, Gilbert O'Sullivan, Michael Jackson, Hot Butter and Nilsson.Just for fun, have a proper 70's Glam-Rock blast of Slade singing "Mama Weer All Crazee Now." I absolutely loved them!