These little darlings are called Spin Drums and are often given to young children as a noise making toy. Also known as Bolang Gu, they originate in China several centuries ago as a way of warding off evil and are used in religious ceremonies. If you can time the spin, you can get some great rhythms out of them. Good fun! These belonged to my son, but I have had a lot of fun playing them over the years too.This is what they sound like: