Good Friday Music Day 18 & Poetry Friday

Written by Isaac Watts in 1707, this is a beautiful hymn and a favourite of mine.
When I survey the wondrous cross
On which the Prince of Glory died
My richest gain I count but loss
And pour contempt on all my pride
Forbid it Lord that I should boast
Save in the death of Christ my God
All the vain things that charm me most
I sacrifice them to His blood
See from His head, His hands, His feet
Sorrow and love flow mingled down
Did e'er such love and sorrow meet
Or thorns compose so rich a crown
Were the whole realm of nature mine
That were an offering far too small
Love so amazing, so divine
Demands my life, my soul, my all
This is a beautiful live version using the Celtic melody led by the Northern Irish worship leader, Robin Mark.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=c82KMj3E-AE