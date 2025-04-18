Good Friday Music Day 18 & Poetry Friday

Written by Isaac Watts in 1707, this is a beautiful hymn and a favourite of mine.When I survey the wondrous crossOn which the Prince of Glory diedMy richest gain I count but lossAnd pour contempt on all my prideForbid it Lord that I should boastSave in the death of Christ my GodAll the vain things that charm me mostI sacrifice them to His bloodSee from His head, His hands, His feetSorrow and love flow mingled downDid e'er such love and sorrow meetOr thorns compose so rich a crownWere the whole realm of nature mineThat were an offering far too smallLove so amazing, so divineDemands my life, my soul, my allThis is a beautiful live version using the Celtic melody led by the Northern Irish worship leader, Robin Mark.