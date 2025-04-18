Previous
Good Friday Music Day 18 & Poetry Friday by casablanca
108 / 365

Written by Isaac Watts in 1707, this is a beautiful hymn and a favourite of mine.

When I survey the wondrous cross
On which the Prince of Glory died
My richest gain I count but loss
And pour contempt on all my pride

Forbid it Lord that I should boast
Save in the death of Christ my God
All the vain things that charm me most
I sacrifice them to His blood

See from His head, His hands, His feet
Sorrow and love flow mingled down
Did e'er such love and sorrow meet
Or thorns compose so rich a crown

Were the whole realm of nature mine
That were an offering far too small
Love so amazing, so divine
Demands my life, my soul, my all

This is a beautiful live version using the Celtic melody led by the Northern Irish worship leader, Robin Mark.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=c82KMj3E-AE
18th April 2025 18th Apr 25

Casablanca 🇬🇧

Dorothy ace
Lovely Casablanca 🙏🏻
April 18th, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
Nicely captured.
April 18th, 2025  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Such a beautiful and meaningful composed image Casa, and yes - one of my favourite hymns too- fav
April 18th, 2025  
Diana ace
I love your beautiful composition and listened to that wonderful new to me hymn. Thanks for the link :-)
April 18th, 2025  
