Music Day 19 by casablanca
109 / 365

Music Day 19

​Today we were in Suffolk singing with some of the members of my choir to help celebrate the double 80th birthdays of two former choir members. Always a fun thing to do to be part of a surprise and they both had no idea the party was happening! It was delightful and our choirmaster invited them up to join us and sing too, which they loved.

This choir was a lifeline to me on Zoom during the lockdowns of the pandemic as we rehearsed that way while we could not meet. Much laughter, much singing and they kept me going at times when nothing else did. I will always be grateful.
19th April 2025 19th Apr 25

Casablanca 🇬🇧

@casablanca
On 1st January 2025, my 9th year began! My love of photography comes from my Dad, who is a fabulous photographer and I have loved...
Zilli~ ace
To connect through music is such a blessing. So talented!
April 19th, 2025  
Michelle
Looks like so much fun was had, so many happy faces
April 19th, 2025  
Pat Knowles ace
Singing is such a tonic….for both the singers & the listeners! If ever I could have picked a talent, I would have chosen singing. I can tell by your faces you are all loving it.
April 19th, 2025  
Fisher Family
A wonderful way to support ex members of the choir - fav!

Ian
April 19th, 2025  
Judith Johnson ace
What a lovely story and they all look like they're having fun. I gad to give up singing with my choir, as my voice started to crack and I couldn't rely on all the notes coming out.
April 19th, 2025  
