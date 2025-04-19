Music Day 19

​Today we were in Suffolk singing with some of the members of my choir to help celebrate the double 80th birthdays of two former choir members. Always a fun thing to do to be part of a surprise and they both had no idea the party was happening! It was delightful and our choirmaster invited them up to join us and sing too, which they loved.



This choir was a lifeline to me on Zoom during the lockdowns of the pandemic as we rehearsed that way while we could not meet. Much laughter, much singing and they kept me going at times when nothing else did. I will always be grateful.