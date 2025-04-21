Previous
Music Day 21 by casablanca
111 / 365

Music Day 21

Another instrument people tend to associate with children, but can be so much more in the hands of someone who knows what they doing with it: the humble tambourine.

The word always has me humming the Bob Dylan classic Mr Tambourine Man and I stumbled across this lovely live performance from 1964 of his at an outdoor music festival. Love that they have a proper upright piano on the stage and take a few minutes to work out the right height for his microphone! If you were ever a Dylan fan, this is lovely.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OeP4FFr88SQ
21st April 2025 21st Apr 25

Casablanca 🇬🇧

ace
@casablanca
On 1st January 2025, my 9th year began! My love of photography comes from my Dad, who is a fabulous photographer and I have loved...
30% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Beryl Lloyd ace
Fond memories of Bob Dylan and my era of music !! Listening to the link - my son said - "that whining must be Bob Dylan " - how could he !!!!!!!!!! The tambourine and folk music seem to go together and I like it !!
April 21st, 2025  
Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
@beryl That's hilarious! He wasn't always in tune, 'tis true, but so iconic of the era. He always makes me smile.
April 21st, 2025  
Diana ace
A wonderful close up and a great narrative, I have always loved his music :-)
April 21st, 2025  
John ace
That’s a truly classic song. One for the ages.
April 21st, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
A great PoV.
April 21st, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact