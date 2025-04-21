Music Day 21

Another instrument people tend to associate with children, but can be so much more in the hands of someone who knows what they doing with it: the humble tambourine.The word always has me humming the Bob Dylan classic Mr Tambourine Man and I stumbled across this lovely live performance from 1964 of his at an outdoor music festival. Love that they have a proper upright piano on the stage and take a few minutes to work out the right height for his microphone! If you were ever a Dylan fan, this is lovely.