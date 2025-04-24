Previous
Music Day 24 by casablanca
114 / 365

Music Day 24

Sprig has been watching me from the bookshelf by my computer all this month and has been pleading to join in too. So here he is giving us his all on the hand jingle bells. Way to go, Sprig!

Taken on the Nikon using the Effects setting "Pop."
24th April 2025 24th Apr 25

Casablanca 🇬🇧

ace
@casablanca
On 1st January 2025, my 9th year began! My love of photography comes from my Dad, who is a fabulous photographer and I have loved...
Beryl Lloyd ace
He looks so happy , but he will have to get off his bum if he is going to play that properly ! ha !
April 24th, 2025  
Diana ace
Such a wonderful happy and colourful shot, hope he can handle that instrument.
April 24th, 2025  
Andrew-Bede Allsop ace
He's a jolly looking guy!
April 24th, 2025  
Janice ace
Cute elf and an appropriate instrument for him!
April 24th, 2025  
Joan Robillard ace
Fun photo
April 24th, 2025  
Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
@allsop My Christmas Elf! He refuses to go back in the box these days, so likes to sit on my bookshelf and keep an eye out all year round. He is a bit mischievous, but I like him :)
April 24th, 2025  
