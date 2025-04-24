Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
114 / 365
Music Day 24
Sprig has been watching me from the bookshelf by my computer all this month and has been pleading to join in too. So here he is giving us his all on the hand jingle bells. Way to go, Sprig!
Taken on the Nikon using the Effects setting "Pop."
24th April 2025
24th Apr 25
6
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
@casablanca
On 1st January 2025, my 9th year began! My love of photography comes from my Dad, who is a fabulous photographer and I have loved...
3141
photos
164
followers
86
following
31% complete
View this month »
107
108
109
110
111
112
113
114
Latest from all albums
109
203
110
50
111
112
113
114
Photo Details
Views
17
Comments
6
Fav's
1
Album
2025
Camera
NIKON D3500
Taken
24th April 2025 7:19am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
30-shots2025
Beryl Lloyd
ace
He looks so happy , but he will have to get off his bum if he is going to play that properly ! ha !
April 24th, 2025
Diana
ace
Such a wonderful happy and colourful shot, hope he can handle that instrument.
April 24th, 2025
Andrew-Bede Allsop
ace
He's a jolly looking guy!
April 24th, 2025
Janice
ace
Cute elf and an appropriate instrument for him!
April 24th, 2025
Joan Robillard
ace
Fun photo
April 24th, 2025
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
@allsop
My Christmas Elf! He refuses to go back in the box these days, so likes to sit on my bookshelf and keep an eye out all year round. He is a bit mischievous, but I like him :)
April 24th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close