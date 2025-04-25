Music Day 25: Poetry Friday

This amusing game was a gift to our family by some dear friends a couple of Christmases ago. Add in a drink or two and it becomes completely hilarious. Playing the Kazoo whilst laughing is an impossibility and some of the tunes on the cards you had to play for other people to guess...... well, just wildly bonkers! We love it.



So in honour of friendship and fun and because we simply wouldn't be without our friends who are as nuts as us, today's poem is from the realms of Winnie the Pooh.



Us Too



Wherever I am, there's always Pooh,

There's always Pooh and Me.

Whatever I do, he wants to do,

"Where are you going today?" says Pooh:

"Well, that's very odd 'cos I was too.

Let's go together," says Pooh, says he.

"Let's go together," says Pooh.



"What's twice eleven?" I said to Pooh.

("Twice what?" said Pooh to Me.)

"I think it ought to be twenty-two."

"Just what I think myself," said Pooh.

"It wasn't an easy sum to do,

But that's what it is," said Pooh, said he.

"That's what it is," said Pooh.



"Let's look for dragons," I said to Pooh.

"Yes, let's," said Pooh to Me.

We crossed the river and found a few-

"Yes, those are dragons all right," said Pooh.

"As soon as I saw their beaks I knew.

That's what they are," said Pooh, said he.

"That's what they are," said Pooh.



"Let's frighten the dragons," I said to Pooh.

"That's right," said Pooh to Me.

"I'm not afraid," I said to Pooh,

And I held his paw and I shouted "Shoo!

Silly old dragons!"- and off they flew.



"I wasn't afraid," said Pooh, said he,

"I'm never afraid with you."



So wherever I am, there's always Pooh,

There's always Pooh and Me.

"What would I do?" I said to Pooh,

"If it wasn't for you," and Pooh said: "True,

It isn't much fun for One, but Two,

Can stick together, says Pooh, says he.

"That's how it is," says Pooh.



A.A. Milne