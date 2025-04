This is the first piece I ever performed in public in front of a hall full of people and I was in the Junior School. You can tell the era by the pre-decimal price on the sheet music! I have sneaked a photo of me onto the wall just for fun. You won't be able to see it but I am wearing my Tufty Club badge with great pride. I think you have to be British and of a certain age to remember the Tufty Club and the enormous squirrel's road safety campaign!