Music Day 27

Love love love the sound of the marimba, glockenspiel or xylophone played well. This is, of course, my son's childhood instrument with metal bars and it makes quite a nice bright, clear sound surprisingly for its toy size. He always loved the cat design! The differences between instruments are mostly down to length of bars and whether they are metal or wooden. Marimbas are always made of wood and have a luscious deep jungle-type tone to them to my ear. Love their mellowness.If you want to hear what a marimba sounds like played well, have a listen to this piece: