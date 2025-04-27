Previous
Music Day 27 by casablanca
117 / 365

Music Day 27

Love love love the sound of the marimba, glockenspiel or xylophone played well. This is, of course, my son's childhood instrument with metal bars and it makes quite a nice bright, clear sound surprisingly for its toy size. He always loved the cat design! The differences between instruments are mostly down to length of bars and whether they are metal or wooden. Marimbas are always made of wood and have a luscious deep jungle-type tone to them to my ear. Love their mellowness.

If you want to hear what a marimba sounds like played well, have a listen to this piece:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GYx6VzMGw5o
27th April 2025 27th Apr 25

Casablanca 🇬🇧

ace
@casablanca
On 1st January 2025, my 9th year began! My love of photography comes from my Dad, who is a fabulous photographer and I have loved...
32% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Kathy A ace
I remember finding a beautiful wooden xylophone shaped like a monkey in Hamleys in London then carrying it all around Europe. The kids liked it but I think I liked it more. Thanks for the link, that was beautiful
April 27th, 2025  
Boxplayer ace
What a lovely piece
April 27th, 2025  
Barb ace
So cute, brightly colored, and so interesting to read! Will come back to listen when I am more conscious! Lol
April 27th, 2025  
Beverley ace
A colourful delight… I love the sound of them too whatever the size
April 27th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact