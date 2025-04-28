Music Day 28

My eclectic record collection contains everything from Fauré to AC/DC to The Longest Johns (sea shanties) and a huge variety in between. Lately I have been loving the DVD performances of this wonderful musician, the great lover of beauty and laughter, André Rieu.
He brings so much joy to so many in his live concerts and he certainly does to me, so I wanted to include him in my Music Month. Someone once said he is to classical music what Bob Ross is to oil painting. Hugely entertaining, great showmanship and charisma and just such a joy bringer.
I have never been lucky enough to attend a concert, but maybe one day I shall. In the meantime, DVD's are a marvellous thing and I smile from beginning to end when I watch.