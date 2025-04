Music Day 29

The Three Musketeers! My son, my Hubby and me with our violins. They are really good, I am more of a novice as I only took it up when I was 50 and then had to have a break when I injured my neck! Oops.



We decided we could always hire ourselves out as a trio playing ¾ of the parts from the Pachelbel Canon for weddings LOL.



It is lovely to have music to share as a family. A precious thing.