Music Day 30 - The Finale!

Yours truly, of course, mid recording. Over the many decades, I have performed as a singer, both solo and in harmony work in everything from bands, street performing, choirs, barbershop quartet, folk and heavy metal; a musician on various instruments (my first love being a piano), a composer, songwriter, orchestral conductor and arranger and I have worked as a worship leader and church music director.



Music has always been a vital expression in my life since early childhood and I have spent thousands of hours over the years working on my skills, performing and teaching. It's the place I feel the most alive. That's why I chose it for my "one subject" photography month. Thanks for joining me on the journey. It was fun to photograph and dabble in some memories. Onwards to a new subject tomorrow.