Previous
Music Day 30 - The Finale! by casablanca
120 / 365

Music Day 30 - The Finale!

Yours truly, of course, mid recording. Over the many decades, I have performed as a singer, both solo and in harmony work in everything from bands, street performing, choirs, barbershop quartet, folk and heavy metal; a musician on various instruments (my first love being a piano), a composer, songwriter, orchestral conductor and arranger and I have worked as a worship leader and church music director.

Music has always been a vital expression in my life since early childhood and I have spent thousands of hours over the years working on my skills, performing and teaching. It's the place I feel the most alive. That's why I chose it for my "one subject" photography month. Thanks for joining me on the journey. It was fun to photograph and dabble in some memories. Onwards to a new subject tomorrow.
30th April 2025 30th Apr 25

Casablanca 🇬🇧

ace
@casablanca
On 1st January 2025, my 9th year began! My love of photography comes from my Dad, who is a fabulous photographer and I have loved...
32% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Babs ace
You have been a busy girl haven't you, what a great finale and a great month of music photos too. Well done.
April 30th, 2025  
Hazel ace
I love your selfie and am in awe of your engagement with music!
April 30th, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
A great way to finish the month.
April 30th, 2025  
Kathy A ace
A life full of wonderful experiences.
April 30th, 2025  
JackieR ace
Such a great month! Your house must be the TARDIS, you keep everything!!
April 30th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact