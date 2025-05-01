Previous
Half and Half Day 1 by casablanca
Half and Half Day 1

Doing the "Half and Half" Month challenge and will attempt to be creative.

Today there is only one half and half I can consider posting. Our wedding anniversary has come around again and these two look increasingly young to me! 32 years and counting...
1st May 2025

Casablanca 🇬🇧

ace
@casablanca
My love of photography comes from my Dad, who is a fabulous photographer and I have loved...
Beryl Lloyd ace
A delightful 1/2 @ 1/2 - A Happy Anniversary to you both. You both look so happy and radiant ! fav
May 1st, 2025  
Babs ace
Aw don't you look sweet. Happy Anniversary and a great start to the half and half.
May 1st, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
Perfect start to half and half.
May 1st, 2025  
Maggiemae ace
Super to see and celebrate! I love the satin on your dress!
May 1st, 2025  
Zilli~ ace
Wonderful
May 1st, 2025  
JackieR ace
Congratulations 🎉
May 1st, 2025  
Diana ace
Congratulations, the sweetest couple!
May 1st, 2025  
