Previous
121 / 365
Half and Half Day 1
Doing the "Half and Half" Month challenge and will attempt to be creative.
Today there is only one half and half I can consider posting. Our wedding anniversary has come around again and these two look increasingly young to me! 32 years and counting...
1st May 2025
1st May 25
7
3
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
@casablanca
On 1st January 2025, my 9th year began! My love of photography comes from my Dad, who is a fabulous photographer and I have loved...
3148
photos
164
followers
86
following
33% complete
View this month »
114
115
116
117
118
119
120
121
Photo Details
Views
12
Comments
7
Fav's
3
Album
2025
Taken
1st May 2025 7:02am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
mayhalf-2025
Beryl Lloyd
ace
A delightful 1/2 @ 1/2 - A Happy Anniversary to you both. You both look so happy and radiant ! fav
May 1st, 2025
Babs
ace
Aw don't you look sweet. Happy Anniversary and a great start to the half and half.
May 1st, 2025
Susan Wakely
ace
Perfect start to half and half.
May 1st, 2025
Maggiemae
ace
Super to see and celebrate! I love the satin on your dress!
May 1st, 2025
Zilli~
ace
Wonderful
May 1st, 2025
JackieR
ace
Congratulations 🎉
May 1st, 2025
Diana
ace
Congratulations, the sweetest couple!
May 1st, 2025
