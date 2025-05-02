Previous
Half & Half 2: Poetry Friday with love to Ken by casablanca
122 / 365

Half & Half 2: Poetry Friday with love to Ken

Today is a farewell day to a lovely friend, but I cannot be there in person. So on my poetry Friday I am thinking of dear Ken. It is a piano because music and that instrument was something we shared and enjoyed in bands together years ago. Thinking so much of his darling wife and family today. ❤️

You can shed tears that he is gone
Or you can smile because he has lived

You can close your eyes and pray that he will come back
Or you can open your eyes and see all that he has left

Your heart can be empty because you can’t see him
Or you can be full of the love that you shared

You can turn your back on tomorrow and live yesterday
Or you can be happy for tomorrow because of yesterday

You can remember him and only that he is gone
Or you can cherish his memory and let it live on

You can cry and close your mind, be empty and turn your back
Or you can do what he would want: smile, open your eyes, love and go on.

David Harkins
2nd May 2025 2nd May 25

Casablanca 🇬🇧

ace
@casablanca
Kathy A ace
So sorry for your loss x
May 2nd, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
Lovely words.
May 2nd, 2025  
Diana ace
So sorry for your loss, a wonderful tribute and poem xx
May 2nd, 2025  
Renee Salamon ace
Beautiful words and tribute
May 2nd, 2025  
Babs ace
What a lovely tribute to your friend.
May 2nd, 2025  
Brian ace
Condolences
Touching tribute.
Touched by David Harkins' tribute. 🙏🏼
May 2nd, 2025  
Barb ace
Beautiful poem! So appropriate as you remember your dear friend and his family this day! Very sorry for your loss, Casa! Lovely photo of Ken superimposed on the piano keys! 💕
May 2nd, 2025  
Andrew-Bede Allsop ace
Love & Prayers for Ken and his loved ones including you and your family.
May 2nd, 2025  
