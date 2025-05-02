Half & Half 2: Poetry Friday with love to Ken

Today is a farewell day to a lovely friend, but I cannot be there in person. So on my poetry Friday I am thinking of dear Ken. It is a piano because music and that instrument was something we shared and enjoyed in bands together years ago. Thinking so much of his darling wife and family today. ❤️



You can shed tears that he is gone

Or you can smile because he has lived



You can close your eyes and pray that he will come back

Or you can open your eyes and see all that he has left



Your heart can be empty because you can’t see him

Or you can be full of the love that you shared



You can turn your back on tomorrow and live yesterday

Or you can be happy for tomorrow because of yesterday



You can remember him and only that he is gone

Or you can cherish his memory and let it live on



You can cry and close your mind, be empty and turn your back

Or you can do what he would want: smile, open your eyes, love and go on.



David Harkins