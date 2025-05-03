Sign up
Previous
123 / 365
Half & Half Day 3
I love these little figurines. They were a gift a few years ago from my lovely Dad. The one on the left is called "Thank you" and the one on the right is called "Forget me Not."
Appropriate today as he turns 95. Happy birthday, Dad.
3rd May 2025
3rd May 25
4
1
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
@casablanca
On 1st January 2025, my 9th year began! My love of photography comes from my Dad, who is a fabulous photographer
Photo Details
Views
13
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Album
2025
Camera
NIKON D3500
Taken
3rd May 2025 7:17am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
mayhalf-2025
Beryl Lloyd
ace
How beautifully sweet ! A lovely take on h&h and sweet memories !
May 3rd, 2025
Kathy A
ace
These are gorgeous, I have both of them. Great idea for half and half, I'm too literal so can't think of anything
May 3rd, 2025
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
@kjarn
Look around your house and garden and see if you can find anything that is a pair or two things next to each other that are not a pair. I bet you find something!
May 3rd, 2025
Kathy A
ace
I'm sure I could but to me half and half has to be just that, I enjoy what others people come up with but I just make life hard for myself by being so rigidly literal 🤨
May 3rd, 2025
