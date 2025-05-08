Previous
Half & Half: VE Day 80th Anniversary by casablanca
128 / 365

Half & Half: VE Day 80th Anniversary

The insert is an image from the public archives of the BBC news and shows Trafalgar Square on 8th May 1945 on VE Day. I have included it because somewhere in that crowd is my Dad, aged 15, with a friend in their army cadet uniforms. They got on a train and went up there when they heard the announcement "because it seemed like the right place to be."

Sir Winston Churchill made the radio announcement on May 7th and the following day was designated a day of public holiday and celebration. Today I pause to remember that poignant and momentous day in the history of my beloved country. So much was given by so many. I salute them all.
8th May 2025 8th May 25

Casablanca 🇬🇧

ace
@casablanca
On 1st January 2025, my 9th year began! My love of photography comes from my Dad, who is a fabulous photographer and I have loved...
35% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Susan Wakely ace
What an event to be part of.
May 8th, 2025  
Issi Bannerman ace
So much by so many, indeed. A great image. I was chatting with dad on Tuesday about his memories of VE Day. He hasn't got a clear image of it all, but he remembers bits. He was just 12 at the time.
May 8th, 2025  
Diana ace
Amazing image of this historical event.
May 8th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact