Half & Half: VE Day 80th Anniversary

The insert is an image from the public archives of the BBC news and shows Trafalgar Square on 8th May 1945 on VE Day. I have included it because somewhere in that crowd is my Dad, aged 15, with a friend in their army cadet uniforms. They got on a train and went up there when they heard the announcement "because it seemed like the right place to be."



Sir Winston Churchill made the radio announcement on May 7th and the following day was designated a day of public holiday and celebration. Today I pause to remember that poignant and momentous day in the history of my beloved country. So much was given by so many. I salute them all.