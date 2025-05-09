Sign up
129 / 365
Half & Half: Poetry Friday: "Loss"
The day he moved out was terrible -
That evening she went through hell.
His absence wasn't a problem
But the corkscrew had gone as well.
Wendy Cope (1945 - )
9th May 2025
9th May 25
4
2
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
@casablanca
On 1st January 2025, my 9th year began! My love of photography comes from my Dad, who is a fabulous photographer and I have loved...
mayhalf-2025
Diana
ace
Oh what a fun poem and lovely shot!
May 9th, 2025
Andrew-Bede Allsop
ace
Wendy Cope certainly has a wonderful way of observing the world!
May 9th, 2025
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Oh such a wonderful and humorous quote and such a delightful shot !!!!!! FAV
May 9th, 2025
JackieR
ace
Oh that's my kind of poem!!!
May 9th, 2025
