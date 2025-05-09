Previous
Half & Half: Poetry Friday: "Loss" by casablanca
129 / 365

Half & Half: Poetry Friday: "Loss"

The day he moved out was terrible -
That evening she went through hell.
His absence wasn't a problem
But the corkscrew had gone as well.

Wendy Cope (1945 - )
9th May 2025 9th May 25

Casablanca 🇬🇧

@casablanca
On 1st January 2025, my 9th year began!
Diana ace
Oh what a fun poem and lovely shot!
May 9th, 2025  
Andrew-Bede Allsop ace
Wendy Cope certainly has a wonderful way of observing the world!
May 9th, 2025  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Oh such a wonderful and humorous quote and such a delightful shot !!!!!! FAV
May 9th, 2025  
JackieR ace
Oh that's my kind of poem!!!
May 9th, 2025  
