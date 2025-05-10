Sign up
130 / 365
Half & Half day 10
One slipper, one boot, keep moving
One slipper, one boot, keep moving
One slipper, one boot, keep moving
We'll all be merry and bright
Well, it makes a change from one finger, one thumb, eh?
10th May 2025
10th May 25
Tags
mayhalf-2025
Issi Bannerman
ace
A definite change, but as long as we're all merry and bright, everything will be ok! Love this image. :-)
May 10th, 2025
Chris Cook
ace
The slipper looks comfy, the boot looks practical. Nice half 'n half
May 10th, 2025
Susan Wakely
ace
And strive forward.
May 10th, 2025
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Ha a great twist on the old song and a great image for h/h !
May 10th, 2025
Diana
ace
Same as Chris, great symmetry on this lovely shot.
May 10th, 2025
