Half & Half day 10 by casablanca
Half & Half day 10

One slipper, one boot, keep moving
We'll all be merry and bright

Well, it makes a change from one finger, one thumb, eh?
10th May 2025 10th May 25

Issi Bannerman ace
A definite change, but as long as we're all merry and bright, everything will be ok! Love this image. :-)
May 10th, 2025  
Chris Cook ace
The slipper looks comfy, the boot looks practical. Nice half 'n half
May 10th, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
And strive forward.
May 10th, 2025  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Ha a great twist on the old song and a great image for h/h !
May 10th, 2025  
Diana ace
Same as Chris, great symmetry on this lovely shot.
May 10th, 2025  
