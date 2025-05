Half & Half 11

Taken in Cowes a week or so ago at my favourite wine seller.



Travelled to Cowes to meet my Hubby for our wedding anniversary because he was away teaching sailing that week.



So he arrived in his yacht, we had dinner and a walk, he walked me back to my B&B and then had to return to his yacht. All rather romantic and James Bond-esque! And at least we were together on the day.