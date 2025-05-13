Previous
Half & Half 13 by casablanca
Half & Half 13

One of the Discovery Trail markers at the outdoor site where my son works. Each one alerts you to a different kind of wildlife to be found there, this one, of course, the badger.

We have one that visits our garden here. Lovely creatures but they make a right mess of the lawn foraging for leatherjackets and grubs!
Casablanca 🇬🇧

