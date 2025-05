The modern world using the London Tube. When you look along the carriage, it is a rare sight to find a person NOT on their phone.Yesterday I walked past a bench in town marked "Chatty Bench" - stop here if you are willing to have a chat with someone. There were three women sat on it, none of them speaking to each other and all three were scrolling on their phones. Methinks they missed the point...Mono version here: I think I like it better! https://365project.org/casablanca/boy-toys/2025-05-15