Half & Half: Poetry Friday for Alan.

Today we say goodbye to a truly lovely man, gone far too young. Gentle yet adventurous, enthusiastic, passionate about music, funny, wore some fabulous shirts and adored his lovely wife. He will be sorely missed by many, not least of all his beautiful widow. My Friday poem is in honour of him today.



Excerpt from Let Me Go



When I come to the end of the road

And the sun has set for me

I want no rites in a gloom filled room

Why cry for a soul set free?



Miss me a little, but not for long

And not with your head bowed low

Remember the love that once we shared

Miss me, but let me go.



For this is a journey we all must take

And each must go alone.

It's all part of the master plan

A step on the road to home.



When you are lonely and sick at heart

Go to the friends we know.

Laugh at all the things we used to do

Miss me, but let me go.



By Christina Rosetti