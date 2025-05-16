Previous
Half & Half: Poetry Friday for Alan. by casablanca
136 / 365

Half & Half: Poetry Friday for Alan.

Today we say goodbye to a truly lovely man, gone far too young. Gentle yet adventurous, enthusiastic, passionate about music, funny, wore some fabulous shirts and adored his lovely wife. He will be sorely missed by many, not least of all his beautiful widow. My Friday poem is in honour of him today.

Excerpt from Let Me Go

When I come to the end of the road
And the sun has set for me
I want no rites in a gloom filled room
Why cry for a soul set free?

Miss me a little, but not for long
And not with your head bowed low
Remember the love that once we shared
Miss me, but let me go.

For this is a journey we all must take
And each must go alone.
It's all part of the master plan
A step on the road to home.

When you are lonely and sick at heart
Go to the friends we know.
Laugh at all the things we used to do
Miss me, but let me go.

By Christina Rosetti
16th May 2025 16th May 25

Casablanca 🇬🇧

@casablanca
Beverley ace
Lovely h&h…
A perfect poem for your dear friend…
May 16th, 2025  
Andrew-Bede Allsop ace
Thinking of you today. Your photo this morning is inspired. Have a safe journey. L&P
May 16th, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
Very symbolic.
May 16th, 2025  
