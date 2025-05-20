Sign up
Previous
140 / 365
Half & Half 20
A hangover from Covid distancing times on the station platform.
20th May 2025
20th May 25
5
2
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
@casablanca
On 1st January 2025, my 9th year began! My love of photography comes from my Dad, who is a fabulous photographer and I have loved...
3187
photos
167
followers
86
following
38% complete
133
134
135
136
137
138
139
140
Tags
mayhalf-2025
Barb
ace
Creative eye! Glad that era is well behind us!
May 20th, 2025
Susan Wakely
ace
You rebel facing in a different direction to the arrow.
May 20th, 2025
Beverley
ace
Terrific h&h… a reminder that we won’t forget
May 20th, 2025
Andrew-Bede Allsop
ace
Interesting, makes me wonder what children (or aliens) would think this meant if they had not lived through Covid!
May 20th, 2025
Diana
ace
Amazing that it is still there, what a great idea and capture.
May 20th, 2025
