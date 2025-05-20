Previous
Half & Half 20 by casablanca
Half & Half 20

A hangover from Covid distancing times on the station platform.
20th May 2025 20th May 25

Casablanca 🇬🇧

On 1st January 2025, my 9th year began! My love of photography comes from my Dad, who is a fabulous photographer and I have loved...
Barb ace
Creative eye! Glad that era is well behind us!
May 20th, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
You rebel facing in a different direction to the arrow.
May 20th, 2025  
Beverley ace
Terrific h&h… a reminder that we won’t forget
May 20th, 2025  
Andrew-Bede Allsop ace
Interesting, makes me wonder what children (or aliens) would think this meant if they had not lived through Covid!
May 20th, 2025  
Diana ace
Amazing that it is still there, what a great idea and capture.
May 20th, 2025  
