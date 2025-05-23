Previous
Half & Half 23: Poetry Friday by casablanca
Half & Half 23: Poetry Friday

"My Shadow"

I have a little shadow that goes in and out with me,
And what can be the use of him is more than I can see.
He is very, very like me from the heels up to the head;
And I see him jump before me, when I jump into my bed.

The funniest thing about him is the way he likes to grow—
Not at all like proper children, which is always very slow;
For he sometimes shoots up taller like an india-rubber ball,
And he sometimes gets so little that there's none of him at all.

He hasn't got a notion of how children ought to play,
And can only make a fool of me in every sort of way.
He stays so close beside me, he's a coward you can see;
I'd think shame to stick to nursie as that shadow sticks to me!

One morning, very early, before the sun was up,
I rose and found the shining dew on every buttercup;
But my lazy little shadow, like an arrant sleepy-head,
Had stayed at home behind me and was fast asleep in bed.

Robert Louis Stevenson (1850 - 1894)
Casablanca 🇬🇧

Andrew-Bede Allsop ace
RLS in a whimsical mood, not come across this one of his before.
May 23rd, 2025  
Kathy A ace
I like that poem and great shadow
May 23rd, 2025  
Diana ace
Beautiful capture to go with this delightful poem.
May 23rd, 2025  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Ingenious ! A lovely little poem, and sweet capture of the wooden ornament and shadow - love it ! fav
May 23rd, 2025  
