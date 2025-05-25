Sign up
Previous
145 / 365
Half & Half 25
The interior of Quarr Abbey, a Benedictine Monastery on the Isle of Wight, taken earlier this month when I was there for our anniversary.
The symmetry of design always appeals to me. Half & Half if you fold it down the middle mentally! A very peaceful place to visit with beautiful grounds and tearoom too.
25th May 2025
25th May 25
7
7
Photo Details
Views
13
Comments
7
Fav's
7
Album
2025
Camera
iPhone SE (2nd generation)
Taken
25th May 2025 6:17am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
mayhalf-2025
Susan Wakely
ace
Beautiful symmetrical archway.
May 25th, 2025
Issi Bannerman
ace
Wonderful image!
May 25th, 2025
Andrew-Bede Allsop
ace
Stunning. Our monastic architecture, especially monastic Oratories, are a treasure, Quarr is a great example of this.
May 25th, 2025
Diana
ace
Awesome capture and wonderful symmetry, I love the arches and tones.
May 25th, 2025
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
@allsop
I couldn't help but think of you when I chose this for today. It's the kind of architecture that speaks words you can't say.
May 25th, 2025
Boxplayer
ace
Super symmetry and what a great looking place
May 25th, 2025
Sarah Bremner
ace
Beautiful photo. What stories these buildings hold.
May 25th, 2025
