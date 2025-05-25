Previous
Half & Half 25 by casablanca
145 / 365

Half & Half 25

The interior of Quarr Abbey, a Benedictine Monastery on the Isle of Wight, taken earlier this month when I was there for our anniversary.

The symmetry of design always appeals to me. Half & Half if you fold it down the middle mentally! A very peaceful place to visit with beautiful grounds and tearoom too.
25th May 2025 25th May 25

Casablanca 🇬🇧

Susan Wakely ace
Beautiful symmetrical archway.
May 25th, 2025  
Issi Bannerman ace
Wonderful image!
May 25th, 2025  
Andrew-Bede Allsop ace
Stunning. Our monastic architecture, especially monastic Oratories, are a treasure, Quarr is a great example of this.
May 25th, 2025  
Diana ace
Awesome capture and wonderful symmetry, I love the arches and tones.
May 25th, 2025  
Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
@allsop I couldn't help but think of you when I chose this for today. It's the kind of architecture that speaks words you can't say.
May 25th, 2025  
Boxplayer ace
Super symmetry and what a great looking place
May 25th, 2025  
Sarah Bremner ace
Beautiful photo. What stories these buildings hold.
May 25th, 2025  
