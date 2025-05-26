Previous
Half & Half 26 by casablanca
Half & Half 26

As someone who has suffered the pain of miscarriage, Sands memorials always strike a chord in my heart. This is a bench at Quarr Abbey.

I hadn't heard of Sands when it happened to me, so I didn't use them then. But they are an excellent support organisation for baby loss.

https://www.sands.org.uk/

Last year, the Govt introduced a system whereby you could get a certificate for miscarried babies. I found that most comforting to do as it gives you something tangible to say they existed.
Casablanca 🇬🇧

Andrew-Bede Allsop
How very true that inscription on the bench is.
May 26th, 2025  
Hazel
A very interesting and thoughtful post. I guess everyone deals with grief in different ways.............
May 26th, 2025  
Casablanca 🇬🇧
@quietpurplehaze21 I think grief is very personal and individual. It may carry some characteristics that people classify, but every person is unique and one's relationship to them unique. So it follows that grief has myriad experiences and expressions and what is helpful for one may not be for another.
May 26th, 2025  
Beverley
Beautiful true words, beautiful capture… beautiful organisation
May 26th, 2025  
Joan Robillard
Wonderful tribute
May 26th, 2025  
Maggiemae
So sorry to hear that it happened to you. And to how many others who never told!
May 26th, 2025  
Beryl Lloyd
A poignant and beautiful thoughts and words.
May 26th, 2025  
Oli Lindenskov
Nice👍
May 26th, 2025  
