Half & Half 26

As someone who has suffered the pain of miscarriage, Sands memorials always strike a chord in my heart. This is a bench at Quarr Abbey.I hadn't heard of Sands when it happened to me, so I didn't use them then. But they are an excellent support organisation for baby loss.Last year, the Govt introduced a system whereby you could get a certificate for miscarried babies. I found that most comforting to do as it gives you something tangible to say they existed.