146 / 365
Half & Half 26
As someone who has suffered the pain of miscarriage, Sands memorials always strike a chord in my heart. This is a bench at Quarr Abbey.
I hadn't heard of Sands when it happened to me, so I didn't use them then. But they are an excellent support organisation for baby loss.
https://www.sands.org.uk/
Last year, the Govt introduced a system whereby you could get a certificate for miscarried babies. I found that most comforting to do as it gives you something tangible to say they existed.
26th May 2025
26th May 25
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
@casablanca
On 1st January 2025, my 9th year began! My love of photography comes from my Dad, who is a fabulous photographer
Tags
mayhalf-2025
Andrew-Bede Allsop
ace
How very true that inscription on the bench is.
May 26th, 2025
Hazel
ace
A very interesting and thoughtful post. I guess everyone deals with grief in different ways.............
May 26th, 2025
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
@quietpurplehaze21
I think grief is very personal and individual. It may carry some characteristics that people classify, but every person is unique and one's relationship to them unique. So it follows that grief has myriad experiences and expressions and what is helpful for one may not be for another.
May 26th, 2025
Beverley
ace
Beautiful true words, beautiful capture… beautiful organisation
May 26th, 2025
Joan Robillard
ace
Wonderful tribute
May 26th, 2025
Maggiemae
ace
So sorry to hear that it happened to you. And to how many others who never told!
May 26th, 2025
Beryl Lloyd
ace
A poignant and beautiful thoughts and words.
May 26th, 2025
Oli Lindenskov
Nice👍
May 26th, 2025
