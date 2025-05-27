Previous
Half & Half 27 by casablanca
Half & Half 27

Sign inside a local creperie. Always makes me smile.

Re yesterday's post: We are such a small and select representation of the globe in this community and yet so many people like me had also lost babies, often without any kind of support. Statistically, one in five pregnancies end in miscarriage in younger women and stillbirth is still not uncommon.

I think it is amazing that the child mortality rate has dropped because of medical intervention and care as well as improved nutrition and vaccinations. However moving away from the women in the village, your neighbours and friends to help a woman with birth, as was the tradition for thousands of years, has the side effect of leaving you isolated, having news it is hard to talk about.

I am glad there is now more support and understanding available for any who want it. I am grateful for the medics who saved my life when I had my son. I would have died 24 years ago if not for them, as would he. And I am grateful for the work colleague in Dublin who took my Hubby out for a drink after we lost our first to offer him support. Men grieve baby loss too.

Sending all of my love to all of you this has touched.
Beverley ace
Thank you for sharing these Beautiful words… this is a great h&h
May 27th, 2025  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Well spotted - a sweet h/h !
May 27th, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
A fun half and half.
May 27th, 2025  
