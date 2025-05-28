Previous
Half & Half 28 by casablanca
Half & Half 28

Mirror, mirror on the wall.....
in the treatment room at a friend's who is a masseuse and beauty therapist. Huge picture opposite of sun breaking through a forest. It's a very relaxing and peaceful room.
28th May 2025 28th May 25

Casablanca 🇬🇧

Susan Wakely ace
Interesting looking mirror.
May 28th, 2025  
Beverley ace
I hope you had a beautiful relaxing time… super capture
May 28th, 2025  
Kathy A ace
Sounds like the perfect day
May 28th, 2025  
Suzanne ace
Lovely!
May 28th, 2025  
