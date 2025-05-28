Sign up
Previous
148 / 365
Half & Half 28
Mirror, mirror on the wall.....
in the treatment room at a friend's who is a masseuse and beauty therapist. Huge picture opposite of sun breaking through a forest. It's a very relaxing and peaceful room.
28th May 2025
28th May 25
4
1
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
@casablanca
On 1st January 2025, my 9th year began! My love of photography comes from my Dad, who is a fabulous photographer and I have loved...
3205
photos
170
followers
88
following
141
142
143
144
145
146
147
148
145
74
146
207
75
147
76
148
Views
12
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Album
2025
Camera
iPhone SE (2nd generation)
Taken
28th May 2025 7:11am
Tags
mayhalf-2025
Susan Wakely
ace
Interesting looking mirror.
May 28th, 2025
Beverley
ace
I hope you had a beautiful relaxing time… super capture
May 28th, 2025
Kathy A
ace
Sounds like the perfect day
May 28th, 2025
Suzanne
ace
Lovely!
May 28th, 2025
