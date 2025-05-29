Previous
Half & Half 29 by casablanca
Half & Half 29

Love any flower that is daisy-like in shape. They always seem so open and honest somehow. Half and Half flower time.

Passes Babs the smelling salts...two flower photos today! You can take refuge in my statues entry below.

An entry here for the new Statues, Memorials and Sculptures challenge: https://365project.org/casablanca/boy-toys/2025-05-28
Casablanca 🇬🇧

