Half & Half 30: Poetry Friday by casablanca
150 / 365

Half & Half 30: Poetry Friday

I’m a suitcase
in the attic all year
I’m a suitcase
stuffed full of gear
I’m a suitcase
crammed in a hold
I’m a suitcase
freezing cold

Well yes…

I may be a suitcase
but I want to be free
I want to go to the beach,
and swim in the sea
I want to go to the mountains
and learn how to ski
I want to hear music
dance and shout
You leave me in the room
when you go out.
But I don’t want to be baggage
It’s not what I want to be.
I’m a suitcase
and I want to be free.

Next trip you take
you’re in for a shock
I may be quiet
shut tight with a lock
But while you’re out
enjoying the sun
I’ll escape
I’ll be on the run
A suitcase on the move
looking for fun.
I’ll be that suitcase
Yes, that’ll be me
I’m a suitcase
who wants to be free.

Michael Rosen (1946 - )
30th May 2025 30th May 25

Casablanca 🇬🇧

ace
@casablanca
On 1st January 2025, my 9th year began! My love of photography comes from my Dad, who is a fabulous photographer and I have loved...
Susan Wakely ace
I’m now feeling sorry for the suitcase.
May 30th, 2025  
Diana ace
How beautiful, I will now see my suitcase with different eyes ;-)
May 30th, 2025  
JackieR ace
Guessed Michael Rosen when started to read 😉
May 30th, 2025  
Brian ace
Love the poem and the h&h
May 30th, 2025  
Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond He is fun, isn't he? My favourite of his is Chocolate Cake.
May 30th, 2025  
Andrew-Bede Allsop ace
First time I have read any from Michael Rosen, must look him up. Nice case!
May 30th, 2025  
