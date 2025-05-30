Half & Half 30: Poetry Friday

I’m a suitcase
in the attic all year
I’m a suitcase
stuffed full of gear
I’m a suitcase
crammed in a hold
I’m a suitcase
freezing cold
Well yes…
I may be a suitcase
but I want to be free
I want to go to the beach,
and swim in the sea
I want to go to the mountains
and learn how to ski
I want to hear music
dance and shout
You leave me in the room
when you go out.
But I don’t want to be baggage
It’s not what I want to be.
I’m a suitcase
and I want to be free.
Next trip you take
you’re in for a shock
I may be quiet
shut tight with a lock
But while you’re out
enjoying the sun
I’ll escape
I’ll be on the run
A suitcase on the move
looking for fun.
I’ll be that suitcase
Yes, that’ll be me
I’m a suitcase
who wants to be free.