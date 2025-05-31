Previous
Half & Half 31 by casablanca
Half & Half 31

London's Wembley Park station concourse taken a couple of weeks ago with a mono conversion and a pull up on exposure and contrast for fun today to create my final half and half for the month's challenge.
Casablanca 🇬🇧

narayani ace
Nicely done
May 31st, 2025  
Diana ace
Fabulous high key and lovely contrasts.
May 31st, 2025  
Andrew-Bede Allsop ace
Love the movement in this. I have really enjoyed your May Half and Half.
May 31st, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
A great month of half and half’s.
May 31st, 2025  
John Falconer ace
Well done with the editing.
May 31st, 2025  
Kathy A ace
Fabulous high key shot
May 31st, 2025  
