Previous
London Liverpool Street by casablanca
152 / 365

London Liverpool Street

Welcome to the month of June! Not following a challenge this month, but have decided to post some pictures for the next couple of weeks from a photo walk I took around Liverpool Street Station and Broadgate Circle area in London on Friday.

This first shot is Liverpool Street Station just after 8.15am. Normally it would be ten times busier than this, but many people work from home these days instead of commuting into London on Fridays and Mondays, so it is a much quieter time to travel. Fridays used to be the worst day of all to travel, but it has not returned to what it was before since the pandemic lockdowns.
1st June 2025 1st Jun 25

Casablanca 🇬🇧

ace
@casablanca
On 1st January 2025, my 9th year began! My love of photography comes from my Dad, who is a fabulous photographer and I have loved...
41% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Kathy A ace
Wonderful high key shot
June 1st, 2025  
Diana ace
Another fabulous shot and month ahead, looking forward to it.
June 1st, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
Great high key and modern day Lowry.
June 1st, 2025  
Oli Lindenskov
Lovely pic👍
June 1st, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact