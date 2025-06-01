London Liverpool Street

Welcome to the month of June! Not following a challenge this month, but have decided to post some pictures for the next couple of weeks from a photo walk I took around Liverpool Street Station and Broadgate Circle area in London on Friday.



This first shot is Liverpool Street Station just after 8.15am. Normally it would be ten times busier than this, but many people work from home these days instead of commuting into London on Fridays and Mondays, so it is a much quieter time to travel. Fridays used to be the worst day of all to travel, but it has not returned to what it was before since the pandemic lockdowns.