Kindertransport - The Arrival

This group of statues is just outside Liverpool Street Station in London. It is called Kindertransport - The Arrival. It represents the 10,000 Jewish children who were sent away by their parents to escape from Nazi persecution and who arrived in London between 1938 and 1939. Some were eventually reunited with their parents, but most lost them to concentration camps.



Created by Frank Meisler and cast in bronze, it was placed here in 2006. The inscription reads: "whosoever rescues a single soul is credited as though they had saved the whole world." Talmud.