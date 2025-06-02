Previous
Kindertransport - The Arrival by casablanca
153 / 365

Kindertransport - The Arrival

This group of statues is just outside Liverpool Street Station in London. It is called Kindertransport - The Arrival. It represents the 10,000 Jewish children who were sent away by their parents to escape from Nazi persecution and who arrived in London between 1938 and 1939. Some were eventually reunited with their parents, but most lost them to concentration camps.

Created by Frank Meisler and cast in bronze, it was placed here in 2006. The inscription reads: "whosoever rescues a single soul is credited as though they had saved the whole world." Talmud.
2nd June 2025 2nd Jun 25

Casablanca 🇬🇧

Casablanca

Chrissie ace
Lovely capture
June 2nd, 2025  
Barb ace
A poignantly beautiful group of statues in tribute to that era when England opened its doors to so many children at a horrific time in history! I couldn't love this more! Amazed by the detail that tells such a unforgettable story! You have captured it so very well, Casa! 💕
June 2nd, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
A stark reminder of such atrocities that happened.
A great capture.
June 2nd, 2025  
Brennie B
How nice is this . Says so much
June 2nd, 2025  
John Falconer ace
What a beautiful statue. Great image
June 2nd, 2025  
Beryl Lloyd ace
So poignant yet a beautiful statue group , those little faces full of fear and wonder what is in front of them ! - Beautifully captured ! fav
June 2nd, 2025  
