Broadgate Circle

Standing on the lower level looking up at Broadgate Circle, which contains many offices and work spaces. When I worked not far from here in the 1980's, I used to come to the central arena at lunchtime.



Currently the circular floor area has plant troughs dividing the area as extended seating areas from the surrounding restaurants. You can see the coloured umbrellas at the bottom of the image.



Back then, it was used for open air concerts and I regularly sat and listened to beautiful music with my sandwich in the sunshine and often got a chance to talk with the musicians. Happy memories.