Broadgate Circle by casablanca
Broadgate Circle

Standing on the lower level looking up at Broadgate Circle, which contains many offices and work spaces. When I worked not far from here in the 1980's, I used to come to the central arena at lunchtime.

Currently the circular floor area has plant troughs dividing the area as extended seating areas from the surrounding restaurants. You can see the coloured umbrellas at the bottom of the image.

Back then, it was used for open air concerts and I regularly sat and listened to beautiful music with my sandwich in the sunshine and often got a chance to talk with the musicians. Happy memories.
3rd June 2025 3rd Jun 25

Casablanca 🇬🇧

Nigel Rogers ace
Love the mix of curve and straight lines
June 3rd, 2025  
Vincent ace
Nice geometry !
June 3rd, 2025  
