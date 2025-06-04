Previous
Broadgate, London by casablanca
155 / 365

Broadgate, London

A closer look at the upper floors of Number 5 Broadgate, which is the home of UBS (Union Bank of Switzerland) and their offices. I love the lines and shapes of this clean looking building.
4th June 2025 4th Jun 25

Casablanca 🇬🇧

ace
@casablanca
On 1st January 2025, my 9th year began! My love of photography comes from my Dad, who is a fabulous photographer and I have loved...
42% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Barb ace
Another great and unique pov capture of this impressive building! Lovely architecture!
June 4th, 2025  
Oli Lindenskov
Great shot👍😊
June 4th, 2025  
Andrew-Bede Allsop ace
Excellent image
June 4th, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
It reminds me of Lego blocks.
June 4th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact