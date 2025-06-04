Sign up
Previous
155 / 365
Broadgate, London
A closer look at the upper floors of Number 5 Broadgate, which is the home of UBS (Union Bank of Switzerland) and their offices. I love the lines and shapes of this clean looking building.
4th June 2025
4th Jun 25
4
2
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
@casablanca
On 1st January 2025, my 9th year began! My love of photography comes from my Dad, who is a fabulous photographer and I have loved...
3217
photos
170
followers
83
following
42% complete
148
149
150
151
152
153
154
155
150
209
79
151
152
153
154
155
Photo Details
Views
17
Comments
4
Fav's
2
Album
2025
Camera
NIKON D3500
Taken
30th May 2025 8:26am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Barb
ace
Another great and unique pov capture of this impressive building! Lovely architecture!
June 4th, 2025
Oli Lindenskov
Great shot👍😊
June 4th, 2025
Andrew-Bede Allsop
ace
Excellent image
June 4th, 2025
Susan Wakely
ace
It reminds me of Lego blocks.
June 4th, 2025
