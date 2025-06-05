Previous
Number 5, Broadgate by casablanca
156 / 365

Number 5, Broadgate

Eagle eyed people will recognise this number 5 from my songtitle entry recently: https://365project.org/casablanca/boy-toys/2025-05-20

It is the entrance to UBS that I mentioned yesterday. The colour and pattern on the number changes all the time. I snapped it when it landed on the floral version. Fun standing for a while watching it move and change in colour and pattern.
5th June 2025 5th Jun 25

Casablanca 🇬🇧

42% complete

Susan Wakely ace
A number to be noticed.
June 5th, 2025  
