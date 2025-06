Number 1 Broadgate Circle

Love the reasoning behind the striking colour panels on this huge building. If you look at the chart on the right, you will see how the architect has chosen colours that astonishingly do not interfere with other iconic London views such as St Paul's Cathedral. It's surprising because it looks so vivid but it works very well. This is Number 1 Broadgate and it contains state-of-the-art office accommodation in the City.