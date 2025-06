This wonderful piece of design is Number 3 Broadgate and there is a Redemption Coffee Shop underneath the archway for takeaway coffee and pastries. The building itself contains a viewing platform and is the Marketing Suite for potential buyers or renters of buildings in Broadgate. I love its shape and design with that bronzed aluminium cladding and the shape of the turquoised windows.PS wonderful meet up with a 365-er yesterday: https://365project.org/casablanca/boy-toys/2025-06-06