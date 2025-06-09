Hare today...

This sculpture is on the first level of Broadgate, but it is numbered 100 Liverpool Street. It is by Barry Flanagan and entitled "Leaping Hare on Crescent and Bell." I have gone in close but in the full sculpture the hare, which is a common feature of Flanagan's sculptures, is jumping over a crescent moon with a bell beneath. Apparently this signifies the playfulness of mythology against the transcience of time. Some think the leap is indicative of overcoming limitations. Me? I just liked the shape!