Hare today... by casablanca
160 / 365

Hare today...

This sculpture is on the first level of Broadgate, but it is numbered 100 Liverpool Street. It is by Barry Flanagan and entitled "Leaping Hare on Crescent and Bell." I have gone in close but in the full sculpture the hare, which is a common feature of Flanagan's sculptures, is jumping over a crescent moon with a bell beneath. Apparently this signifies the playfulness of mythology against the transcience of time. Some think the leap is indicative of overcoming limitations. Me? I just liked the shape!

9th June 2025 9th Jun 25

Casablanca 🇬🇧

ace
@casablanca
On 1st January 2025, my 9th year began! My love of photography comes from my Dad, who is a fabulous photographer and I have loved...
Issi Bannerman ace
You've made a great job of this shot! Lovely perspective.
June 9th, 2025  
Annie D ace
great image - interesting sculpture
June 9th, 2025  
Babs ace
It looks so elegant mid leap
June 9th, 2025  
